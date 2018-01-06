Stantec (STN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stantec earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8073879300211 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Stantec (NYSE STN) opened at $28.25 on Friday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Stantec declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,280,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

