SSR Mining (SSRM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SSR Mining earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5016401423995 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ SSRM ) opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.21, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of -0.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

