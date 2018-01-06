SPX (SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The company, SPX supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products. Its detection and measurement product lines encompass underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment. Within its power platform, it is a manufacturer of medium and large power transformers, as well as equipment for various types of power plant, including cooling equipment, heat exchangers and pollution control systems. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SPX ( NYSE SPXC ) traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,464. SPX has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,398.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. SPX had a positive return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $348.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SPX will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $117,251.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPX by 40.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPX by 43.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/spx-spxc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-sell.html.

About SPX

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.