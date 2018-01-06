Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.10. 1,644,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,035,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Forward View set a $4.00 target price on Sportsman's Warehouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman's Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $273.78, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. Sportsman's Warehouse had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 71.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevan P. Talbot acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $75,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 25.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

