Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ SAVE) traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 680,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John A. Bendoraitis sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $100,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 128,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,774,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,280,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/spirit-airlines-save-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.