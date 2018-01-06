Sonic (SONC) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) in a report released on Friday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonic’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SONC. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sonic in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Sonic in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Sonic in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Sonic alerts:

Sonic (NASDAQ SONC) opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,076.72, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sonic will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Sonic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonic news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,187,659 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $59,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,647. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic by 77.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic by 74.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Sonic by 382.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sonic (SONC) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/sonic-sonc-given-hold-rating-at-oppenheimer.html.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.