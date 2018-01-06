Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bitauto (BITA) Share Price

Press coverage about Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3321688915278 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
- IBD Rating Upgrades: BitAuto Shows Improved Relative Price Strength (finance.yahoo.com)
- Hot Stock’s Alert: Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) – Alpha Beta Stock (alphabetastock.com)
- Stocks that deserve a closer look under the hood: Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA), Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) – Market Movers (financialqz.com)
- Morning Technical Insight on These Internet Stocks — Bitauto, Meet Group, YY Inc., and Zillow – PR Newswire (press release) (prnewswire.com)
- Bitauto Holdings Limited, (NYSE: BITA) – Guide to Day Traders – Stock Watch (stocksnewstimes.com)
Bitauto (NYSE BITA) opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,650.00, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.04. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $54.42.
Bitauto Company Profile
Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.
