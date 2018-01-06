Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bitauto (BITA) Share Price

Press coverage about Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3321688915278 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Bitauto (NYSE BITA) opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,650.00, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.04. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bitauto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bitauto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Bitauto in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

