Media coverage about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.038106712466 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,400. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.93.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-nuveen-floating-rate-income-opportunity-fund-jro-share-price.html.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, insider William J. Schneider sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $435,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. As part of the 80% requirement, the Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.