Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Videocon d2h (VDTH) Share Price

News headlines about Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Videocon d2h earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1604351951868 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Videocon d2h from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Videocon d2h (VDTH) opened at $9.83 on Friday. Videocon d2h has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,051.55, a P/E ratio of 245.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

