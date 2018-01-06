Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New York REIT (NYRT) Stock Price

News articles about New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7436306642346 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on NYRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on shares of New York REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

New York REIT ( NYSE NYRT ) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 1,165,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,802. New York REIT has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $668.36, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

New York REIT Company Profile

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet.

