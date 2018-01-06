Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Price

Media coverage about e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. e.l.f. Beauty earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.0814980847615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE ELF) opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.57, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $95,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

