Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (DPG) Share Price

Headlines about Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 48.3331286144171 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG) traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.96. 192,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,673. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

