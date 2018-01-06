Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valero Energy Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 48.0063651871682 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy Partners (VLP) opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,230.00, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Valero Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 184.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLP shares. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-valero-energy-partners-vlp-stock-price.html.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.