Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tidewater (TDW) Share Price

News articles about Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tidewater earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0906227598997 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) opened at $27.38 on Friday. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($38.80) by $37.99. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($31.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil.

