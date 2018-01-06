Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Price

Media coverage about Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pitney Bowes earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0498839584535 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $842.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.60 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5,297.85% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 159.57%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

