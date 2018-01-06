Software (SOW) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($69.05) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €53.00 ($63.10) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($52.38) price target on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.50 ($50.60) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.74 ($49.68).

Software (SOW) opened at €48.17 ($57.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,680.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.49. Software has a one year low of €30.28 ($36.05) and a one year high of €48.38 ($57.60).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and IT services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform for business process analysis, governance, risk, and compliance management; Alfabet, an IT portfolio management platform that enables mapping of IT environment and planning and optimization of IT infrastructure; and webMethods, a platform for business process management, operational intelligence, and application programming interface management, as well as to integrate systems, partners, data, devices, and SaaS applications.

