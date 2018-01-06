Societe Generale (GLE) PT Set at €46.00 by HSBC

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) received a €46.00 ($54.76) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLE. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($64.29) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($58.33) price target on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.30 ($64.64) price target on Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.77 ($62.82) price target on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.97 ($58.29).

Shares of Societe Generale (GLE) opened at €45.08 ($53.67) on Thursday. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of €40.65 ($48.39) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($62.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $36,420.00 and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

