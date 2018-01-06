Smart Sand (SND) Stock Price Up 0%

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 920,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 816,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

SND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $404.33 and a P/E ratio of 15.17.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,300,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1,651.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

