Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) received a C$8.25 target price from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The company has a market cap of $468.89 and a PE ratio of 8.77.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.
