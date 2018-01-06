Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) received a C$8.25 target price from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The company has a market cap of $468.89 and a PE ratio of 8.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/slate-office-reit-sot-un-given-a-c8-25-price-target-by-bmo-capital-markets-analysts.html.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.