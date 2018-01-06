Sirius XM (SIRI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sirius XM have underperformed its industry in the last six months. The stock lost 3.2%, compared with the industry's growth of 7%. Similar to the previous quarter, high costs are likely to hurt the company's bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2017 as well. The slowdown in auto sales is also a concern. the company's high debt levels are also worrisome. Increased leverage coupled with stiff competition may act as headwinds for the company going forward. However, the company's healthy net subscriber growth is a positive. Moreoever, the company’s decision to raise its full-year 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow is also impressive.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 17,178,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,294,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $24,403.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 93.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 1,374,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,834,530.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 172,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $980,958.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 603.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,046,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 19.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,419,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 874,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 423,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

