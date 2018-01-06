Silver Run Acquisition Co. II (SRUN) Short Interest Down 48.6% in December

Silver Run Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:SRUN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,599 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 514,451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Silver Run Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,528,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Run Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Run Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Run Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silver Run Acquisition Co. II by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Silver Run Acquisition Co. II (SRUN) opened at $9.94 on Friday. Silver Run Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

