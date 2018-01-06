Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ SASR) opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.63, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

