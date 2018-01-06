Sandler O’Neill Reiterates “$37.00” Price Target for Arrow Financial (AROW)

Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 target price on Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arrow Financial (AROW) opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Arrow Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $45,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $146,177.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,941 shares of company stock valued at $209,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company’s business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks.

