S & T Bancorp (STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $41.50 price target on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Krieger sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $50,177.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $485,000. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc (S&T) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers services, which include accepting time and demand deposits, and originating commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage services, serves as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits and provides other trust services.

