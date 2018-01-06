Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,725 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,725 ($36.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.43) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC set a GBX 2,700 ($36.10) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($38.11) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,675 ($35.77) to GBX 2,700 ($36.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.11) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,589.47 ($34.62).

Royal Dutch Shell (LON RDSB) opened at GBX 2,563 ($34.27) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,037 ($27.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,580.53 ($34.50). The company has a market cap of $238,260.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,395.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

