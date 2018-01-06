Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Archrock Partners (APLP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock Partners in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archrock Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of Archrock Partners (APLP) opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.34, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. Archrock Partners has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Archrock Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 59.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,185,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 441,090 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 438,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

