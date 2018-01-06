Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Forward View raised shares of Hibbett Sports to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ HIBB) opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $427.08, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $15,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 511,443 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 651,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 278,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $3,133,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

