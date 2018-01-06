Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for BB&T (BBT)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBT. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens upgraded BB&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of BB&T in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of BB&T (BBT) opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,420.00, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. BB&T has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BB&T news, insider Donna C. Goodrich sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $505,069.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $201,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,859. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,519,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,521,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,713,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,682,000 after purchasing an additional 381,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BB&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,133,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,031,000 after acquiring an additional 291,257 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BB&T by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,699,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,870,000 after acquiring an additional 541,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BB&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,829,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

