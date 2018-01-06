Reviewing Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Intersil (ISIL)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) and Intersil (NASDAQ:ISIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

44.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Intersil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Intersil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Intersil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.25 billion 2.81 $203.92 million $1.97 18.11 Intersil N/A N/A N/A $0.35 64.26

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Intersil. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Intersil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 14.53% 27.82% 14.80% Intersil 13.67% 7.83% 6.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tower Semiconductor and Intersil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 1 3.25 Intersil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Intersil has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Intersil.

Dividends

Intersil pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tower Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Intersil pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Intersil on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs. It offers process manufacture geometries of 0.35, 0.50, 0.55, 0.60, 0.80-micron and above on 150 millimeter wafers, 0.35, 0.18. 0.16, 0.13 and 0.11-micron on 200 millimeter wafers, and 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer on 300 millimeter wafers. It also provides design support and technical services. The Company’s ICs are incorporated into a range of products in markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial and medical device products. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Israel and Japan.

Intersil Company Profile

Intersil Corporation is engaged in designing and developing power management and precision analog integrated circuits (IC). The Company provides power management and precision analog technology for applications in the infrastructure, industrial, automotive, military, aerospace, computing, and consumer markets. It supplies a range of power IC solutions for battery management, processor power management and display power management, including power regulators, converters and controllers, as well as integrated power modules. It also provides precision analog components, such as amplifiers and buffers, proximity and light sensors, data converters, optoelectronics, video decoders and interface products. It is also a supplier of radiation-hardened devices to the military and aerospace industries. It operates in approximately two market categories, including industrial and infrastructure, and computing and consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.