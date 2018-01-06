Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Retail Properties of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.0776543039759 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2,988.64, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 101.54%.

Retail Properties of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/retail-properties-of-america-rpai-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.