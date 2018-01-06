Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Shares Down 6.2%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 954,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 865,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.37, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 4.98%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $368,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

