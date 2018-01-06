Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News headlines about Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rayonier Advanced Materials earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5035795287229 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) opened at $19.66 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.00, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

