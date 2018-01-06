Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pulse Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A -$9.51 million -17.03 Pulse Biosciences Competitors $2.14 billion $234.27 million -68.33

Pulse Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulse Biosciences Competitors 286 1947 3455 110 2.58

As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -62.10% -57.47% Pulse Biosciences Competitors -316.68% -23.94% -10.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences competitors beat Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., formerly Electroblate, Inc., is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue. NPES provides treatment in a range of dermatology and aesthetic applications. It offers treatment for minimally invasive applications, such as cardiac ablation, lung disease, Barret’s esophagus, thyroid nodules, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) papillomas. The Company is developing a system for the delivery of NPES treatments, identified as the PulseTx system (PulseTx). The PulseTx system delivers NPES pulses through its tunable pulse generator and its planned suite of electrodes. The PulseTx system pulses are applied directly to tissue through electrodes, creating transient nanometer pores in cell and organelle membranes.

