PriceSmart (PSMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 486,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,670.95, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.31. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $767.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.67 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Heffner sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 16,200 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,321,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,260,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,997 shares of company stock worth $3,683,782 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 18.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PriceSmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

