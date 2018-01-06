Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UniFirst (UNF) Stock Price

News stories about UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UniFirst earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.9227050826827 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst ( UNF ) traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 110,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,800. The company has a market capitalization of $3,480.00, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $415.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.60 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.15, for a total transaction of $178,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $448,456.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $205,491.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

