Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) Share Price

News headlines about Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.046198950402 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE EGIF) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 19,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,823. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets, defined as the total assets of the Fund, minus the sum of the Fund’s accrued liabilities, in dividend or other income paying equity securities and debt securities, excluding securities that distribute a return of capital, original issue discount bonds and payment-in-kind debt instruments.

