Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS PPSI) opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.35, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of -856.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

