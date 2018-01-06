Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9457259823062 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 87,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,442. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective.

