Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Municipal Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8980779013502 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 167,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,824. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

