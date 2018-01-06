PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0807 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE PHK) opened at $7.73 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of total assets in non-United States-dollar-denominated securities. The Fund will not invest more than 40% of total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries.

