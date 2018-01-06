Penumbra (PEN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penumbra earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0596200358345 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,890.00 and a P/E ratio of 405.48. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $116.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.17 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Penumbra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 24,444 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $2,586,908.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,338 shares in the company, valued at $130,312,500.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 429 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $45,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,026 shares of company stock worth $31,859,942 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

