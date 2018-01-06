PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI ) opened at $23.80 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $554.27, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $329,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,702 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $234,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,060 shares of company stock worth $4,149,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 275.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 63.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 127,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

