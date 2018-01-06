Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Insider Michael E. Gioja Sells 34,311 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $2,364,371.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,102.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at $68.71 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.
