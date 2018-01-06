Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Insider Michael E. Gioja Sells 34,311 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $2,364,371.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,102.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at $68.71 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/paychex-inc-payx-insider-michael-e-gioja-sells-34311-shares-of-stock.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.