Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $46.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PCRX) traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 752,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,700.00, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.20. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James B. Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $34,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 58,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $2,257,650.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,452 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,340,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 191,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 942,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

