Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,238 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 1,855,801 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 502,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $512,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 95.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,506,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ PPBI) opened at $39.70 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,811.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-short-interest-update.html.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.