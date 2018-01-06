Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF) opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and produces gene and cell therapy products for the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative, and cancer diseases in Europe and rest of world. The company operates through Partnering and R&D segments. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells in the brain and the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

