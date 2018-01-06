Owens Corning (OC) Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OC. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Instinet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE OC) opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10,417.72, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Owens Corning has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $166,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,933 shares of company stock worth $11,196,722. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

