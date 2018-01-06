Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) received a $6.00 target price from analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ OMED) opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.80. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 155.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 289.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 1,426.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

