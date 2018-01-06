Obtala’s (OBT) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Obtala (LON:OBT) in a research report released on Friday. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 37.50 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

OBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. VSA Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.48) price target on shares of Obtala in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities restated a corporate rating on shares of Obtala in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Obtala (LON OBT) opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 and a PE ratio of 255.00. Obtala has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34).

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

