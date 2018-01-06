Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 1st

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) opened at $16.72 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

In related news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $35,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of below investment grade adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments.

